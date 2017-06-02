Forum for lettings agents back this year

Private letting agents are being invited to a forum next week to share best practice and get an update on any industry changes.

The North of Tyne Managing Agent Event is a joint event between Northumberland County Council, North Tyneside Council and Newcastle City Council, together with the National Landlords Association.

Following the success of the first such event last year, when more than 100 agents attended, this year’s forum will be held at the Holiday Inn, Seaton Burn, on Wednesday, June 7.

It is an opportunity for letting agents to hear what services are on offer from their local council, as well as hearing from industry leaders.

Guest speakers from organisations such as the Association of Residential Letting Agents, My Deposits and Northumbrian Water will be giving updates on everything from tax changes to dealing with disputes and adjudicators.

Philip Soderquest, head of housing at Northumberland County Council, said: “We have decided to run this event once again, following the success of last year.

“It is a key date for letting agents from across the county and will give them essential industry information, as well as allowing them the opportunity to meet up with other agents.”

The event is free, but booking is essential and can be done at www.eventbrite.co.uk by searching for North of Tyne Managing Agent Event.

Alternatively email privatesectorhousing@northumberland.gov.uk with your name and address or call the team on 01670 623073.