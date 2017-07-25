Freemasons funding for range of charities

At a celebration dinner to mark the 300th anniversary of the United Grand Lodge of England, Northumberland Freemasons gave away £300,000 to good causes.

Ian Craigs, the Provincial Grand Master of Northumberland, hosted the event at St James’ Park in Newcastle where almost 800 Freemasons, their families and guests from North East charities celebrated the tercentenary of the organisation.

The special guest was Peter Geoffrey Lowndes, the Pro Grand Master, who represented England’s highest ranking freemason – HRH The Duke of Kent.

Those benefiting from the donations include Morpeth-based Mustard Tree Trust, which received £10,000.

Mr Craigs said: “We’ve tried to donate money to charities close to each lodge building so that we can really make a positive impact on local projects and causes near to where masonry takes place.

“Our donations, all chosen by our members, will go a long way towards helping the charities concerned carry on their sterling work.

“This is one of the main things that Freemasons do and often we give without telling anyone. This year, we celebrate our 300th year and we’d like everyone to know how we help their local community.”