Friends make a date with new calendar

Make a date with a stunning new calendar.

The Friends of Kirkley Hall have produced a 2018 calendar with pictures from around the region.

It features photographs from some of those who have given talks at meetings this year, including Northumberland Wildlife Trust and Northumberland National Park, and talented photographers Alan Potts, Northern Horizons Photography, David Taylor, Christopher Wren and Tony Derbyshire.

It includes details of 2018 Friends of Kirkley Hall talks, to which newcomers are welcome, and also Northumberland College at Kirkley Hall key events.

Friends of Kirkley Hall is a volunteer-run registered charity whose fund-raising via talks, plant propagation, etc, helps students at Kirkley Hall discover new learning experiences and whose projects help support the Kirkley Hall campus.

The calendar is priced at £6. Copies can be reserved by ringing 07551974955 or emailing friendsof kirkleyhall@yahoo.com Make cheques payable to Friends of Kirkley Hall.

Calendars are available at Northumberland College at Kirkley Hall reception and shop; the Gubeon Coffee Shop; Blacksmiths Coffee Shop at the Milkhope Centre, Blagdon; and Earsdon Plant Centre.