Full programme lined up to keep Lions busy

Morpeth Lions Club

Following a summer recess, Morpeth Lions Club resumed meetings on August 22, at Morpeth Conservative Club.

There is already a full, fun-filled programme, with a street collection on October 1, followed by a charity Chinese banquet at Mulan two days later.

In November, the club will be hosting the District Convention, and later the Meet the Lions event takes place when up to 200 elderly Morpethians are treated to afternoon tea, entertainment and an early Christmas present.

December sees a week long collection in Morrisons to provide Christmas food parcels for needy people. There is also the buying and wrapping of toys for children who might otherwise receive little.

And Dickens of a Draw enables organisations to raise funds.

Members also get together for lunch each month.

If any reader feels they can get involved in the community and like the sound of Morpeth Lions Club contact Simon Pringle on 01670 513169.