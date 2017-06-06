Fun event to officially open new pet store

A new independent pet store will mark its grand opening with a funfair-style event to coincide with Morpeth Fair Day on Sunday.

With a concept store style layout and an approach dedicated to animal well-being, My Pet HQ – founded by Caroline Coppen, Diane Coppen and Terri-Louise Anderson – aims to help owners make more educated choices that promote their pet’s health and happiness.

Caroline said: “The idea for the business came from our shared experience working in pet retail.

“We realised there wasn’t something out there that really supported pet owners, understood their needs and offered a unique shopping experience that put their pets first.

“We very much have an animal-focused approach and that’s at the heart of everything we do.”

Having already opened its doors quietly to the people of Morpeth, the funfair-style event on Sunday to celebrate the store’s official opening, starting at 10am, will offer something for all the family.

Terri-Louise said: “Having already welcomed the public through our doors, we wanted to do something really special and official to celebrate our opening.

“Morpeth Fair Day seemed like the perfect opportunity to join the local community with our own little funfair.

“There will be something for everyone – including cakes, party games, exclusive discounts and prizes.”

For more information about the services and range of premium products available at the store, visit www.mypethq.co.uk