Fun for all at event in Stannington

There will be plenty of fun and games to enjoy at the eighth annual Stannington Make, Bake, Grow and Show on Saturday, which starts at 2pm.

The wacky wheelbarrow race outside the Ridley Arms will once again provide plenty of entertainment. It begins at 4pm.

Other attractions include a dog show, a grand raffle and music and traditional categories will take place in the village hall.

Admission is £2 for adults and free for children.