Fun for all at Picnic in the Park

It was a fun-filled family day out for visitors to Carlisle Park’s Picnic in the Park on Sunday.
The event in Morpeth started with a Churches Together service, which was followed by a free barbecue.
There was a packed afternoon of activities, including a children’s entertainer, bouncy castle, Morpeth Army Cadets, music, a caricature artist and more.
The event was organised by the Greater Morpeth Development Trust, with the support of Northumberland County Council, Morpeth Town Council, Morpeth Churches Together and Glaceausmartwater.
