Fun for all at Picnic in the Park

Have your say

It was a fun-filled family day out for visitors to Carlisle Park’s Picnic in the Park on Sunday.

The event in Morpeth started with a Churches Together service, which was followed by a free barbecue.

Picnic in the Park at Carlisle Park. Picture by Karen Sinclair Willis.

There was a packed afternoon of activities, including a children’s entertainer, bouncy castle, Morpeth Army Cadets, music, a caricature artist and more.

The event was organised by the Greater Morpeth Development Trust, with the support of Northumberland County Council, Morpeth Town Council, Morpeth Churches Together and Glaceausmartwater.

Picnic in the Park at Carlisle Park. Picture by Karen Sinclair Willis.

Picnic in the Park at Carlisle Park. Picture by Karen Sinclair Willis.