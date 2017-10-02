Fun visit for school with link to town

King Edward VI School in Morpeth and a school in London that has the town’s name have set up another exchange.

The first set of visits took place two years ago after KEVI was contacted by Morpeth School.

It seems highly probable that the school in the Tower Hamlets area of the city was named after Viscount/Lord Morpeth because of his work in the East End of London in the late 1800s to early 1900s.

The second exchange began when a group of 12 students and two staff arrived into Alnmouth Railway Station – their base was Tomlinson’s Café and Bunkhouse in Rothbury.

They were collected by Amanda Gilholm, home school liaison at KEVI, and they met Morpeth Mayor Nic Best and Deputy Mayor Jack Gebhard at the Town Hall to learn about their roles.

Sheila Clark was also present and she was very informative about the history of Lord Morpeth.

The sight-seeing parts of their three-day trip included looking around the grounds at Cragside and The Alnwick Garden and viewing a range of wildlife at the Farne Islands.

Some of their time was spent at KEVI, where the students buddied up with pupils at the school in Morpeth and sampled a lesson, and Dr Tomlinson’s Middle School in Rothbury , where students joined aForest School lesson.

The group said they really enjoyed their visit, which also included attending a concert that featured some of the talented musicians at KEVI and going to the beach at Alnmouth for a paddle in the sea.

They were amazed at what Northumberland has to offer and seeing what life is like for students at KEVI. A group from the school in Morpeth will go on a return visit to Tower Hamlets and other parts of London next year.