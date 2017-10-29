Search

Fund-raising event with mountaineer

An evening with Simon Yates takes place next month.
An explorer will be sharing his experiences at an event in Northumberland next month to raise funds for a rescue charity.

Simon Yates, one of the most accomplished exploratory mountaineers of all time, is coming to Hexham Community Centre for a talk on Thursday, November 30.

He is best known for his role in a harrowing expedition to the Andes in 1985, recounted in his bestselling book, Touching the Void.

All proceeds will go to the Northumberland National Park Mountain Rescue Team.

Tickets, priced £12, can be purchased in advance from http://tinyurl.com/y8ftxgbx