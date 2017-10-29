Fund-raising event with mountaineer

An explorer will be sharing his experiences at an event in Northumberland next month to raise funds for a rescue charity.

Simon Yates, one of the most accomplished exploratory mountaineers of all time, is coming to Hexham Community Centre for a talk on Thursday, November 30.

He is best known for his role in a harrowing expedition to the Andes in 1985, recounted in his bestselling book, Touching the Void.

All proceeds will go to the Northumberland National Park Mountain Rescue Team.

Tickets, priced £12, can be purchased in advance from http://tinyurl.com/y8ftxgbx