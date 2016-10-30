Fund-raising on the menu at banquet

morpeth lions club

At what has become an annual fixture, 80 guests recently sat down to enjoy the Morpeth Lions Club Chinese Charity Banquet at the Mulan Restaurant in Morpeth.

This event originally started just after the 2008 floods that had affected the then recently opened restaurant.

In a gesture of sympathy for all those more drastically affected by the disaster, the owner Kevin Liu allowed two fund-raising banquets to take place.

These events raised more than £2,000 for the cause.

Over the years the Lions club has been able to hold banquets to raise funds for its many Christmas activities and the Lion President’s designated charity.

This year Lion President Chris Offord has chosen The Sick Children’s Trust as his charity.

Such is the popularity of these banquet evenings that organisers Lions Les Sage and David Armstrong had little difficulty in selling the tickets this year.

During the evening, Caroline O’Doherty, the North East fund-raiser for The Sick Children’s Trust, explained how the charity is able to provide ‘home from home’ accommodation and facilities for the parents and siblings whose seriously ill children have sometimes extended stays in hospital.

Caroline told of the lady who gave birth to triplets all weighing less than 2lbs and in their early days were critically ill. The support and kindness shown when they were able to stay in Crawford House, Newcastle was of incalculable importance, and the family still visit the facility to say thank you and help with fund-raising. The triplet girls are firm favourites with the staff.

The charity needs to raise more than £100,000 to upgrade the two Newcastle houses.

And it is grateful for the support it receives from local individuals and organisations.

If you would like to find out more about The Sick Children’s Trust, please telephone 0191 282 5818.

Lion President Chris Offord said: “Morpeth Lions Club thanks everyone who has been involved in this wonderful evening — our guests for supporting us, Mulan and its staff for the excellent food and service, all the businesses who so generously donated raffle prizes, and Lions Les and David for organising the event.

“I am delighted to be able to present a cheque for £750 to The Sick Children’s Trust from this evening’s event.”

Such is the banquet’s popularity that guests have already begun to reserve places for next year.

Morpeth Lions Club meets in Morpeth Conservative Club on the second and fourth Tuesday of the month.

The club aims to provide help wherever needed by providing financial assistance and manpower. Its work is supported by public donations, and a number of fund-raising events are held.