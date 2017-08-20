Fund-raising onesie world record attempt

It will be a case of all for onesie and onesie for all next weekend as a holiday park throws open its doors for a world-record fund-raiser.

Golden Sands Holiday Park, on Beach Road in Cresswell, has set its sights on not only smashing the Guinness World Record for the largest gathering of people in one venue wearing one-piece pyjamas, but also on raising much-needed funds for the St Oswald’s Hospice.

The park is calling for onesie fans to come together at the beach-front site on Sunday, August 27. The world-record attempt will be staged at noon, with the all-important registration from 10am.

And with the would-be record-breakers being asked to make a £1 donation to take part, it is hoped thousands of pounds will be raised.

The current record for the largest gathering of people at one venue wearing one-piece pyjamas – or onesies as they are more commonly known in this country – stands at 1,879, set in China in October 2015.

Family-owned and run Northumbrian Leisure Ltd, which owns Golden Sands and three other holiday parks in the region, hopes the public will get behind its bid to wrest the record title away from the Far East and bring it to Northumberland.

Owner Nigel Thompson said: “The more onesie-wearing people of all ages we can get along to Golden Sands on August 27, the more money we can raise for St Oswald’s in this, its 30th birthday year, and the bigger the margin we can break the Guinness World Record by, ensuring it stays in the area for many years to come.

“St Oswald’s Hospice is a charity close to many people’s hearts for the work it does in providing free-to-access specialist care for North East adults, young people and children suffering from life-limiting conditions.”

The record attempt is part of a bigger free Bank Holiday Sunday fun day at the venue – which will include live music from The Pretty Weeds, daredevil feats from top stuntsman, Dangerous Steve, face-painting, children’s rides and refreshments.