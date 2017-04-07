Funding for cemetery works receives council green light

A landscaping project will take place at the Prestwick Cemetery in the Ponteland area after the town council approved the contract.

The total amount allocated for the works is £65,326.46 – with £63,817.83 being paid in 2017/18 and the remainder (£1,508.61) as a retention figure in 2018/19. The majority of the money will come from the cemetery reserve.

The scheme will be delivered in phases and the improvements to be carried out in the woodland burial area include the construction of a memorial wall and installation of a columbarium.

Coun Robin Ramsay, vice chairman of the council’s cemetery committee, said it was important to stress that its income and expenditure is ring-fenced and the facility is operated at no cost to council tax payers.

In relation to the sustainability of the cemetery, two additional concrete plinths have recently been installed to provide a further 60 burial plots.

A report to a meeting of the committee in December highlighted that there are sufficient cremation spaces to cover at least the next 30 years and sufficient plots in the woodland area for 50 years.