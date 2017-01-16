Funding will enable organisation to expand

An organisation that provides support services for women, men and young people from the age of 14 across Northumberland has received a major funding boost.

Cygnus Support, formerly the Women’s Health Advice Centre, has been awarded £496,736 by the Big Lottery Fund (BLF).

The money for the incorporated charity, based in Ashington, will cover a three-year period.

As well as helping with core costs, the funds will enable it to establish more educational courses and with training and recruiting volunteers.

In addition, Cygnus provides confidence building courses and counselling services by paid staff and volunteers – all of whom are qualified counsellors or psychotherapists.

Issues covered include mental health, domestic abuse, bereavement, alcohol or drug issues and marriage/relationship difficulties on a one-to-one basis.

Manager Cath Hale said: “We’re really thrilled and very grateful to the BLF to be awarded this funding.

“We’ll also be looking to run more drop-in sessions, use technology to help more people access our services and have more of a presence in the north and west areas of Northumberland.”