Funds help clear the air at village venue

A facility for residents in Widdrington Station has been revitalised following modernisation works and successful efforts to tackle an extensive damp problem.

The improvements at ATAC Community Hall as a result of a £2,800 investment to install new ventilation equipment, as well as a vibrant new colour scheme, are already making a positive difference.

And they will enable the centre – a registered charity that is run entirely by volunteers – to welcome back the county’s Youth Service.

Northumberland county councillor Scott Dickinson stumped up most of the cash for the improvements from his ward funding allocation and the ATAC board of trustees put in the rest.

Coun Dickinson said: “The work we have done here has already helped to improve the air quality and brightened up the building, which has enabled groups to schedule more sessions and use the space with more confidence.

“It also makes it a more ple-asant working environment for the dedicated volunteers.”

The venue on Mile Road hosts a range of groups and activities including a regular coffee morning, line dancing, dance classes for children, keep-fit sessions and a monthly film club.

Chairman of the trust, Jacqui Bexfield, said: “The rooms were very damp, there was no natural light or ventilation and our main room was only in use for around two hours a week.

“Now though, we can have groups in without having to worry about damp spores in the atmosphere and the furniture going mouldy.

“We are planning a number of other improvements as well to make the building as inviting as possible.”