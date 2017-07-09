Garden improvements at allotment site

Morpeth Town Council has been working with a number of community groups and organisations to make improvements to the community garden at the Tommy’s Field allotment site.

Carillion, which constructed the Morpeth Northern Bypass, donated £500. This money was used to purchase a new bench and helped towards the installation of raised beds.

W L Straughan & Son Ltd kindly agreed to carry out works to install new paths after the original ones were washed away in the 2012 floods. Its workers also installed some additional raised beds to help those with disability issues.

The town council has continued to work closely with Tommy’s Field Allotment Association and representatives of the four organisations mentioned so far are pictured above.

It would also like to thank Heighley Gate Garden Centre, which planted herbs and fruit trees in the garden.

In addition, as part of its allotment after-school club, Morpeth First School is in the process of growing a number of different vegetables and flowers.