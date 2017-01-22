Generous garage sponsors strips

Pegswood Primary School pupils are enjoying wearing their smart new kit in Northumberland sporting events and competitions.

The Cookswell Citroen garage in the village kindly agreed to sponsor the clothing.

Headteacher Andrew Waterfield said: “The new strips look absolutely fantastic and we are extremely grateful to Cookswell garage for sponsoring them.

“We have had a long association with Cookswell Citroen over the years, with many groups of children visiting the garage.

“With the business agreeing to sponsor the sports strips, it has meant that we have been able to purchase them as we have moved into a primary school.

“They have already been worn by pupils to play tag-rugby and tennis, with both of these teams finishing an excellent second in the qualifying competitions for the Northumberland School Games.”