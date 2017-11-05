George and county council team recognised at awards

A Pegswood teenager and a Northumberland County Council team were highly commended in this year’s Dynamites Awards.

The awards, which are sponsored by BT, shine a spotlight on successful North-East organisations and recognise the talent the region has to offer in the IT and technology sectors.

George Willcox, 16, was among the finalists in the Rising Star category for his contributions to the digital tech sector through his education and volunteering roles.

As part of the county council’s digital inclusion and skills work, the information services department facilitates a series of volunteer-led code clubs at primary and middle schools across the county.

An Ashington High School Sixth-Form student, George gives up some of his spare time to run one of the clubs alongside his mother, Sam Willcox.

Together, they deliver basic coding skills to pupils aged between nine and 11 at Pegswood Primary School, which due to their hard work has become one of the most successful code clubs in Northumberland.

In addition, the council’s #VerifyLocal team, from the information services department, was shortlisted in the Collaborator of the Year category for its work with Government Digital Services and 24 other local councils across the UK on two pilot projects – concessionary travel and residential parking permits.