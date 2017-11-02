Get singing Holidays are Coming as truck is coming to Morpeth

The world-famous Coca-Cola Christmas truck will stop in Morpeth later this month.

The truck, complete with almost 9,000 fairy lights and the Holidays are Coming jingle, will be in a town centre location (Sanderson Arcade is mentioned on the UK tour list) on November 16 and 17 – 11am to 7pm on both days.

The day will see a ‘winter wonderland setting’, with free samples of Coca-Cola’s three main drinks on offer.

Those who go along will also have the chance to post their selfies on it as it lights up.

The team at Sanderson Arcade have teamed up with Morpeth Town Team to bring this festive event to the town centre.

Sanderson Arcade centre manager Joel Plumley said: “We are delighted to be working with the Town Team on welcoming the Coca-Cola truck to Morpeth town centre for a truly magical event.

“There will be lots of family fun entertainment throughout the day, including food and drink stalls, Christmas carol singing and live music.

“We’d like to say huge thank you to Northumberland County Council for working in partnership with us on the road closure for the event.”

For more information about the Coca-Cola Christmas truck tour, go to www.cocacola.co.uk/coca-cola/trucktour-2017