Give children in need a special Easter treat

The Virgin Money store in Morpeth is currently collecting Easter eggs on behalf of Wansbeck Valley Food Bank.

They can be donated directly to the store, up to the beginning of April.

Store manager Dawn Walton said: “We hope that by collecting and donating the Easter eggs, we can put a smile on children’s faces this coming Easter.

“I would like to say a huge thank you to everyone who has already made a donation, we are extremely grateful.

“For anyone who would still like to donate an Easter egg, there is still time as we are taking donations up to the beginning of April.

“You don’t have to be a Virgin Money customer – everyone is welcome, just pop in and see us and you can help to make a real difference this Easter.”