Glitzy night marks school’s first year

Strictly fever arrived in Northumberland when a dance school celebrated its first year in style.

Former international dance champion, Lisa Fiddes-Dobson, launched her Latin and ballroom classes 12 months ago.

Lisa Fiddes-Dobson, pictured right, with one of her childrens classes that performed during the Night at the Movies show.

Word soon spread and now more than 50 students of all ages, from toddlers through to grandparents, are taking part in her classes at Pegswood Welfare Centre.

To celebrate their new-found talents, Bedlington Social Club was transformed into the glitz and glamour of a Strictly Come Dancing-style Night at the Movies.

After performances by Lisa and three fellow professional dancers, each age group entertained the audience with waltzes, cha-chas and jives to music from the Wizard of Oz, Grease and Chicago.

She started dancing at the age of five and competed nationally and internationally at venues including the prestigious Blackpool Tower Ballroom. She then decided to train as a dance teacher to fulfil her dream of passing on her passion for ballroom to others.

Lisa, who lives in Bedlington with her husband Andrew and their three children Hayden, nine, Jack, three, and Elliott, one, said: “When I started the first classes a year ago, I never could have imagined that within 12 months it would have grown so much.

“Everyone has worked so hard and I am very proud of all my students for the amazing progress they have made.

“It doesn’t matter if you are two or 62 – ballroom dancing is an activity that can be enjoyed by anyone.”

For more details about her wide range of classes, including a new beginners’ class for couples starting soon, call her on 07739 045266.