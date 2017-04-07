Go-ahead for housing scheme in Stannington

Plans for 34 new homes in Stannington were given the green light last week.

The proposal, for the Stannington Nurseries and Birchwood Nurseries sites on Station Road, was unanimously approved by Northumberland County Council’s planning committee.

An outline bid for up to 27 properties on the Stannington Nurseries site was given the nod in December 2015.

At last Tuesday’s meeting, agent Michael Hepburn, for applicant Ludgate 373 Ltd, explained that the addition of the Birchwood site to the west enabled a development with ‘a much better layout which is one-third less dense’.

Stannington Parish Council had objected to the application, along with two residents, but chairman, Coun Karen Carins explained that the council was not objecting wholly to development on the site.

The issue is more that the proposed scheme is not in keeping with the local character and its urban nature, in terms of the development’s style and density, would affect the openness of Station Road.

However, planning officers felt it improved on the approved outline scheme.

The plans will be referred to the Secretary of State on the basis of development within the green belt before a final sign-off.