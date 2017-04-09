Good haul of medals for hair and beauty students

Northumberland College’s success at this year’s Association of Hairdressers and Therapists national final included awards for students from Morpeth.

The competition, which aims to recognise and reward exceptional skills and achievements of trainee hairdressers and therapists, saw finalists from more than 50 colleges across the UK come together at the prestigious Winter Gardens in Blackpool.

There were great performances from county residents in various categories, including a first place for Jade Gibbs, from Morpeth, in commercial nail art.

The 28-year-old is a level three diploma nail technology student. Her classmate, 29-year-old Rebecca Hunter, was second in the same category.

Level two hairdressing student Natalie Lashley, from Ashington, secured an impressive first place award in the finals for her ladies evening look and there were third and fourth place awards for students from the college in the fantasy look contest.

In addition, level three students Chelsea Watson, 17, from Morpeth, came third in the gender transformation category and Stephanie Watson, 16, from Cramlington, came second in the body painting section in the regional heats at Gateshead in February to secure places in the national finals and they both gained excellent experience from the competition.