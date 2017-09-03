Gordon welcomes new well-being facility

A Ponteland man has given his backing to a new centre offering mental health support and well-being services to workers across the region.

Be, the recently established trading arm of charity Tyneside and Northumberland Mind, received a £150,000 investment from the North East Social Investment Fund, managed by Northstar Ventures.

The funding was used to set-up Be – the Centre for Well-being at MEA House in Newcastle city centre.

Be offers services that focus on improving mental health. The purpose built state-of-the-art centre provides a venue for the delivery of training programmes for mental health professionals and employers and is also a base for the charity.

Ponteland resident Gordon Allan, whose wife Sally died as the result of a private battle with mental illness, and other family members worked with Tyneside and Northumberland Mind on the Sally Allan mental health awareness presentation initiative.

The presentation has been and continues to be delivered by the charity to organisations, charities and community groups across the North East.

Mr Allan said: “Sally’s story struck a chord with so many people and the outpouring of public sympathy and the desire for something to be done to improve mental health has been a catalyst for change.

“The new centre is another step on that journey and the training provided will give employers and their staff the knowledge to start a conversation and provide the support that could literally save somebody’s life.”