Grand presentation to cancer charity

A Morpeth retirement property celebrated the generosity of tenants earlier this month.

Tenants from Anchor’s St Christophers House in Abbey Meadows raised an impressive £1,450 for Bloodwise over the last 12 months, events included a fish and chip supper, and a special presentation to a representative from the charity took place during a coffee morning.

Lauren Syms, second from left, is pictured receiving the cheque on behalf of the UK-based charity that funds research into all blood cancers from St Christophers House tenants Jen Forster, Maureen Coatsworth and Nancy Forshaw.

Scheme manager David Sinyard said: “Every year our tenants pick a charity and raise money from an October to October period through events, raffles and meals.

“In the past, they have raised decent totals for the Great North Air Ambulance Service and a children’s cancer charity, but they have really excelled themselves this year.”

The property’s nominated charity for 2017/18 is the Motor Neurone Disease Association.