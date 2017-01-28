Green councillor chosen again to run for county council

The Wansbeck constituency Green Party has selected Nic Best to stand as a Morpeth North ward candidate at the Northumberland County Council elections in May.

He has served on Morpeth Town Council for 20 years, including as Mayor of the town in 2014-15, and he was formerly a councillor on Castle Morpeth Borough Council.

However, despite standing at every county council election since 1991, he has not yet been elected a county councillor – although he did come second in 2013, missing out by just a hundred votes.

Coun Best said: “People seem to think they should vote for the mainstream parties at county level, though the toxic party political games of the past few years have not benefited Morpeth, to say the least.

“So my message to residents in the Morpeth North ward is: ‘You’ve tried the rest – now vote for Best!’”

He took a lead role in preparing the Morpeth Neighbourhood Plan and he has important roles with other organisations, such as being chairman of the Northumberland Credit Union.

His track record also includes championing the markets, especially the farmers’ market, helping to develop the Morpeth Food Festival and supporting local businesses, including by managing the More in Morpeth website and social media for the Morpeth Town Team.

Coun Best does not expect to be the only Green Party candidate standing in the election, with the “revival of active local parties in the Berwick-upon-Tweed, Blyth Valley and Hexham constituencies”.