Group meets county council officials for floral clock talks

Councillors and officers have discussed potential options for the future of Morpeth’s Floral Clock.

Despite a number of repairs over the years, the feature in Carlisle Park that was presented to the Borough of Morpeth in 1972 has not worked since 2008.

A section of the floral clock in Carlisle Park that currently lies in a sorry state.

The Friends of Morpeth’s Floral Clock group was recently established after its founder members heard that Northumberland County Council is looking at a plan to renovate the park.

They believe it is only one of four floral clocks in England, along with others in Whitby, Blackpool and Hove, and its restoration would boost Morpeth’s tourism offering and future bloom competition entries.

A meeting between group members and officials from County Hall took place at the end of last week.

A county council spokeswoman said: “Following the approach about the possibility of reinstating the flower clock, we are working with the group to explore options and costs that would be associated with this – and how they might be met – including the possibility of sponsorship.

“This will include a visit to Whitby to look into how the floral clock there is managed and financed.”

Morpeth Town councillors told Friends of Morpeth’s Floral Clock members at a recent council meeting that they would be potentially willing to support the group, although for now they will wait to see how the talks with the county council develop.