Growing dental firm opens head office

A North East-based dental group, with practices in Morpeth and Ponteland, has moved into an office at Ashington Workspace after celebrating a record-breaking year.

Morrison Shenfine Holdings, which owns five practices in Morpeth, Ponteland, Durham, Sunderland and Wigton, has seen impressive growth across all of its practices in its first year since coming together as a combined business.

Co-founders Dr Iain Morrison and Dr Paul Shenfine created the group in 2016 through a merger of four established dental practices and have now moved into a new head office at Ashington Workspace to facilitate further growth, having recently completed the acquisition of the Wigton practice.

The move to Ashington Workspace has created two new head-office roles for the company.

Dr Morrison, who is also managing director of the group, said: “We had been using our Morpeth practice as a head office, but had always planned to move into a dedicated head office once the group was large enough.

“It’s happened sooner than we had originally expected, but given the rapid growth of the business and the opportunity to move into the superb offices at Ashington Workspace, it makes a lot of sense.

“The offices have everything a growing business like ours needs and we’re very happy to have made the move.”