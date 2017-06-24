Have your say on parish plan

Residents are being invited to comment on a draft Longhorsley Neighbourhood Plan (LNP) as the consultation period has got under way.

It proposes a range of planning policies which, once adopted, must be used in the determination of planning applications within the parish area.

The chairman of Longhorsley Parish Council, Iain Elliott, and his team have worked with a group of fellow residents for the last couple of years to produce a plan that is very focused on what matters most to them.

In the foreword to the LNP, he said: ‘This plan aims to make sure that developments already planned for and those yet to come are truly sustainable and that the unique characteristics of the village and the countryside are protected from any unwarranted harm.

‘We now have a set of policies that should allow homes and businesses to be built and expand in accordance with local needs and aspirations, but respecting everything that is special about our environment.’

The six-week consultation includes an opportunity for residents to discuss the plan face-to-face with parish councillors at Longhorsley Village Day on July 15.

During this pre-submission draft stage, various statutory and other bodies will also be consulted.

It is available for inspection at Longhorsley Village Hall and the documents are available online at sites.google.com/site/longhorsleytree

Representations can be made by post to Coun Paul Brannan, Meadow View, Longhorsley, Northumberland, NE65 8UY, or email – parishclerk@longhorsleypc.org.uk

They must be received by the parish council no later than midnight on Monday, July 31.

The planning policy sections are as follows: Development Strategy, Sustainable Housing, Supporting Business, Supporting Community Facilities, Conserving Landscape, Biodiversity and Heritage, Safer Transport.

The plan also includes some community actions, such as actively marketing affordable housing capacity within the parish to promote local take-up and register assets to be protected.