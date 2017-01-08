Have your say on planning checklist

Northumberland County Council is carrying out a consultation on part of its planning process.

The first step for every planning application that is made to the council is for it to go through a validation process.

Validation is the process carried out by local planning authorities on applications before they start the formal process of determining whether to grant or refuse permission.

The process allows the council to check that the correct documents and fee, where applicable, have been submitted.

It is an important stage in the planning process.

Ensuring that the right information is submitted with an application helps to support timely decision making on applications for planning permission.

The council’s validation checklist is being updated to reflect new national and local planning policies and current good practice.

A revised validation checklist has been drafted and the council is now inviting comments.

Members of the public can have their say on a draft of the proposed new checklist from now until later this month.

The revised list includes details of the national requirements that are applicable, as well as the local information requirements.

The consultation began on December 14, and responses must be received no later than 4pm on Wednesday, January 25.

The draft checklist document can be viewed online at http://northumberland-consult.limehouse.co.uk/portal/planning/dm/vc

Public comments on the draft checklist should be made using the online form which can also be found on the webpage.