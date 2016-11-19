Have your say on policing priorities

A public meeting will take place in Northumberland next week to help inform an update to a police and crime plan.

Northumbria Police and Crime Commissioner Vera Baird was re-elected in May this year.

The meeting is being held on Wednesday, November 23, at County Hall, Morpeth. It will be chaired by the county council’s deputy leader, Dave Ledger.

Those unable to attend are invited to complete an online survey – www.surveymonkey.co.uk/r/giveyourviews – or email the office directly – en quiries@northumbria-pcc.gov.uk

Meanwhile, Northumbria Police is looking for volunteers to take part in its Community Speedwatch schemes across Northumberland.

The areas it is seeking interest from include Morpeth and Ashington.

All volunteers will receive relevant training, support and specialist equipment to allow them to monitor traffic speed in locations where residents have said they are concerned that speeding is an issue.

Motorists who are caught driving above the speed limit by Community Speedwatch receive a letter from police and those caught more than once will be visited at home by an officer.

Police also use the information gained by volunteers to identify areas where enforcement action needs to be taken to tackle speeding.

For more information, visit http://careers.northumbria.police.uk/community-speed-watch.html