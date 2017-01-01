Health trust honoured for military support

Northumbria Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust has been presented with a prestigious national award for the support it provides to the Armed Forces community in the North East.

At a recent ceremony, it received a silver accolade from HRH Prince Michael of Kent as part of the Step into Health employer recognition scheme.

The trust is an official partner for the scheme – a collaboration between the NHS, Walking with the Wounded and The Royal Foundation – and over the year, it has helped dozens of ex-armed forces personnel to explore new careers within the NHS.

It began running its Step into Health programme in February, with a number of information days held during the year.

So far, 47 service leavers and veterans have attended the trust’s events and more than 20 have booked to attend the next event in February 2017.

On these days, veterans are given a hospital tour and departmental visits, which provide access to career information and guidance with the aim to deliver a clear insight into the range of opportunities available within Northumbria Healthcare.

Those who attend are also helped to create bespoke work attachment programmes tailored to their experience and skills to identify areas of interest for future employment.

Sarah Moore, regional Step into Health co-ordinator at Northumbria Healthcare, said: “People who have served in the Armed Forces have a broad range of knowledge, experience and transferable skills that we need in the NHS and we are delighted to be able to offer the right help and support for them to think about a new career in the health service.”

Following a placement, if delegates apply for a position in the trust and meet the person specification, it will support candidates through the application process.