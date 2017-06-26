The Health Lottery is coming to Morpeth!

The Health Lottery will be raising money for good causes in Cumbria and Northumberland during the week beginning Sunday, June 25 – and it needs your support.

Each week one lucky area benefits from Health Lottery proceeds and there are draws every day from Tuesday to Saturday. This week it is Cumbria and Northumberland’s HealthAble Community Interest Company’s (CIC) turn.

Since its first Health Lottery Draw in October 2011 HealthAble CIC has raised over £1.5 million for community groups in the area, with more than £89 million being raised nationwide.

Using money raised by HealthAble CIC through The Health Lottery, grants have been awarded by People’s Health Trust through Active Communities, a funding programme which invests in local people and groups in communities with great ideas to make their communities even better.

Projects supported have included Wansbeck Golden Age Forum, which provides a range of activities including IT and craft sessions, daytrips to local theatres/cinemas, to benefit older people who experience isolation, and Ashington Amateur Boxing Club, which delivers intergenerational boxing and fitness-themed coaching to residents of the Hirst area of Ashington.

Larger charities and organisations, such as Sports Youth Trust and Royal Voluntary Service, have also benefitted from the funds raised by HealthAble CIC.

Click here to see where the money raised has been spent in your town and around the country, visit peopleshealthtrust.org.uk

Tickets are just £1 and can be bought online or in over 32,000 stores and post offices and there is a top prize of up to £100,000.