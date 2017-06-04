Helen and Rachel join force

Northumbria Police has appointed two new Assistant Chief Constables (ACCs).

Rachel Bacon is joining the force from Sussex Police. Her responsibilities at the force in southern England have included public protection department, intelligence, organised crime and economic crime.

She has previously led on a digital forensics project to support improved criminal justice outcomes and transform service delivery.

She said: “I am absolutely delighted to be joining Northumbria Police. I know I will be working in a really good force as well as living in a great part of the world.”

Helen McMillan is transferring to Northumbria from Durham Constabulary.

At this force, she has been in charge of setting strategy, standards and operational policies and she has also led a specialist operations unit review.

“It is an exciting time for me and I am looking forward to meeting and working with officers and staff across the organisation and helping to deliver an exceptional service to our local communities,” she said.

Chief Constable Steve Ashman said: “I’m delighted to welcome both Rachel and Helen to Northumbria Police.

“Both bring a wealth of experience and knowledge from their previous roles and will be an asset to the force.”

Both new ACCs succeed Vanessa Jardine, who took up the role of temporary ACC on a six-month secondment from Greater Manchester Police (GMP). She will now return to GMP.

The two officers will complement the Chief Officer Team, which also includes Deputy Chief Constable Winton Keenen and ACC Darren Best.