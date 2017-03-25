Helen keen to help age group in new role

A new chief executive is aiming to ensure older residents are looked after in Northumberland.

Helen Mills has been appointed to the key role at Age UK Northumberland as she looks to fulfil her passion to support older people.

Originally from Oxfordshire, the 45-year-old moved to the North East more than 20 years ago and has worked in health and social care, mental health and palliative and end-of-life care services.

She said: “Our vision and mission is clear in that we want to ensure older people in Northumberland enjoy later life and we will aim to do this through the continuous development of services that improve the quality of lives of older people.”

Edward Reed, which specialises in mid to senior management level recruitment, was appointed to support the charity with its search and selection process for the chief executive.