Help at hand for farmers

With the onset of autumn, traditional breeding sales are getting under way at livestock markets across the region, making it a busy time for those involved in all aspects of farming.

To support the industry, Northumberland County Council’s Trading Standards’ animal health inspectors will be stepping up activity at the markets to help and advise businesses to stay within the law.

The inspectors will provide advice on moves to or from 10-mile areas, six-day standstill rules, identification of livestock and welfare of animals in transport.

They’ll also answer any questions about animal health and welfare, as well as rules on feed hygiene and the need to register with the service.

As well as being at markets, the animal health team can also be contacted on 01670 623870 or trading standards@northumber land.gov.uk for advice.