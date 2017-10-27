HERALD WAR REPORT

In this feature to commemorate the First World War, we will bring you the news as it happened in 1917, as reported by the Morpeth Herald. All material is published with kind permission of the Mackay family. We thank them for their support and generosity in allowing us access to their archive.

It is with regret that we record the death of Lieut. Henry Teasdale Jackson, Widdrington, who was killed in action on October 8th.

Born in 1891, he was educated at the Morpeth Grammar School, where he left in 1910, after completing his last two years as a pupil teacher.

After a year’s teaching he entered York Training College as an uncertificated teacher. On leaving college he was appointed as a teacher at Red Row Council Schools, where he remained until 1914, when he enlisted in the Northumberland Fusiliers.

His abilities soon gained him the rank of sergeant, and in 1916 he returned home and obtained a commission. He was gazetted to the Northumberland Fusiliers, but on returning to the Front he was attached to a Leicestershire Regiment.

In a letter to the relations his major writes:— “During the past six weeks, while I have been with the company, I found him one of the best to work with and a splendid officer in every way.”

Apart from his profession, he was well known in athletic circles.

KILLED IN ACTION

The following letter has been received by Mrs Frazer, of Hampton Court, Morpeth, from Sec. Lieut. Staley, relative to the death of her husband, who was killed in action on October 1st:—

Dear Mrs Frazer.— I am very sorry to inform you that your husband died from wounds received from a German shell on October 1st. He was with a Lewis gun team at the time, when a shell fell into the middle of them, killing three and wounding the remainder. He was taken to hospital immediately he was hit and I know that everything possible was done for him.

He has been with this Coy. quite a long while and his loss is felt very much by officers and comrades. I feel there is very little I can do to help you during such a time as this; in fact there does not seem to be anything at all.

You will probably wish to know where your husband was buried; his grave is at Locre. I shall be very glad to tell you anything I possibly can if you will let me know what it is.”

Mrs Frazer is a daughter of Mr J. Cairns, of Middle Greens, Morpeth. Prior to enlistment Private Frazer lived at Guide Post, Choppington, and was employed at Choppington Colliery.

WALKING ABROAD AT NIGHT

A correspondent, who signs himself “Short-sighted,” writes:— “War causes many troubles, great and small, but I think one of the worst we that are left at home have to contend with is walking abroad at night.

Owing to hostile aircraft it is necessary that the streets should be kept in darkness, and, consequently, many are the bumps we are made to suffer.

Like mobile traffic, why not have a right and wrong side on which to travel? For example, walking from the Stone Bridge to G.P.O., keep to the left of Bridge Street, and walking from G.P.O. to Stone Bridge keep to left of Bridge Street.

VOLUNTEER NOTES

It is pleasing to note that special arrangements have been made by those who have evinced from the very commencement a lively interest in the Volunteer movement in Morpeth to provide attractions for the men during the winter months.

The club room at headquarters was opened on Wednesday evening, when a domino tournament was held, in which a large number of the members of the corps took part. Cards and other games have been provided, together with a plentiful supply of books, magazines, and papers.

The shooting competition will take place on the miniature range tomorrow (Saturday) and Thursday next between the hours of two and five in the afternoon. No competitor will be admitted to the range after four o’clock.

Prizes will be given for efficients and recruits. Men posted as efficient prior to the time of firing will shoot in the efficients’ competition and not as recruits.

The following is a list of further men who have been posted as efficient:— W. Atkin, W. Daglish, D.M. Carman, S.J. Heddon, J.C. Strong, A.F. Waters, F.B. Whyte, W. Nicholson, Wm. Stafford, T.N. Ellison, W.E. Procter, John Wray, R. Harrison, J. Tuck, L. Richter, F.W. France, A. Toshack, D.C. Darrock, J.J. Van Hove, W.D. Dobinson, R. Barnston, Geo. Elliott, Jas. Murray, T.W. Duncan, G. Gilboy, J. Douglas, A.G. Marshall, Luke Armstrong, J.L. Graham, and Q.M.S. J.L. Yarwood.

MORPETH BOROUGH FOOD CONTROL COMMITTEE

The committee met on Wednesday to consider the increase made by Morpeth cow-keepers in the price of milk, and resolved that the price shall be reduced to 6d per quart until otherwise decided.

The committee had also under consideration the question of meat prices, in respect of which a revised list was submitted by the butchers which the committee believe will form the basis of an arrangement satisfactory both to supplier and consumer.

Since the meeting the committee have been able to arrange the following prices with the local butchers to take effect from Nov. 1st to January 1st:—

Beef: Sirloin: Under cut 1/8, other cuts 1/6; fore chine 1/6, round rump and fleshy cuts 1/6, best thin flank, best brisket, and best thin ribs 1/2, other boiling cuts 1/-, best steak 1/8, stewing steak 1/6, boneless pie beef 1/6, boneless hough 1/5.

Mutton and lamb: Legs 1/6, shoulders and loins 1/5, best necks 1/5, whole necks 1/3, scrag ends 10d., breasts 1/-, chops 1/8.

Twenty-nine licenses to deal in potatoes were granted.

The Executive Officer read a letter from the Coal Mines Department of the Board of Trade, which was regarded as affording a satisfactory solution of the question of coal prices in Morpeth.

The Executive Officer also read letters from the Ministry of Food and the Director of Food Economy asking the Council to appoint a committee to take up the food economy campaign in the borough. It was agreed to ask the War Savings Committee, who had the matter in hand before, to take the matter up again.

MORPETH WAR SEWING MEETING

Tea was kindly given on Thursday by Mrs Tighe, of Waterford House, and realised £1 12s 6d. The committee thank Mrs Tighe for having given the tea for the third year in succession.

On the motion of the Mayoress, seconded by Mrs John Oliver and Mrs Jobling, a vote of condolence was passed expressing sympathy with Mrs Atkinson and Miss Angus in the death of Mr Angus of Whitefield.

HOSPITAL WORKERS HONOURED

The War Office communiqué containing names of nurses which have been brought to the notice of the Secretary of State for War for valuable services rendered in connection with the war include the following North Country women:—

Hudson, Miss E. No. 6 Aux. Hospital, Morpeth. Jennings, Miss E., Sister, Northumberland War Hospital, Gosforth. Kent, Miss M. A.P. Military Massage Corps, Command Depot, Alnwick. Lambert, Miss L., Nurse, 17th Aux. Hospital, Callaly Castle, Whittingham.

Melvin, Miss P., Assistant Nurse, War Prob., Northumberland War Hospital, Gosforth. Morley, Miss J., Assistant Nurse, War Prob., Northumberland War Hospital, Gosforth. Nixon, Miss A., Staff Nurse, Northumberland War Hospital, Gosforth. Oliver, Miss L. No. 6 Aux. Hospital, Morpeth.

Barnes, Miss S., Sister, Northumberland War Hospital, Gosforth. Booth, Mrs I. M. Qrmr., No. 16 Northumberland Aux. Hospital, Ashington. Brotherton, Miss E., No. 16 Northumberland Aux. Hospital, Ashington.

Carr-Ellison, Miss A., Nurse, No. 17 Aux. Hospital, Callaly Castle, Whittingham. Cowan, Miss M.M., Asst, Nurse, Northumberland War Hospital, Gosforth.

Featherstonehaugh, Miss D., A.P. Mil. Massage Corps, Command Depot, Alnwick. Fitzmaurice, Miss E.A., A.P. Mil, Massage Corps, Command Depot, Alnwick. Forster, Miss D., Sister, Northumberland War Hospital, Gosforth. Galloway, Miss J., Comdt., No. 16 Aux. Hospital, Ashington.

Lady V.A. Percy, Matron, Alnwick Castle Aux. Hospital.

ROLL OF HONOUR

Mrs Mears, 61 Olympia Gardens, Morpeth, has received news that her son Lance-Corporal Stanley Mears, is in hospital in England suffering from injuries caused by the explosion of a shell.

Corporal William Douglas, N.F., East Sleekburn, killed in action on September 20th.

The headmaster of Fontburn Council School, Mr W.T. Brewer, has received official intimation that his fourth son Norman Reginald was killed in action on the 21st ult. While his friends sympathise with him in his loss, they congratulate him on the fact that he has four other sons in this country’s service.

Signaller Peter Tindall killed in action in France. He was 21 years of age and belonged to the Duke of Wellington’s Regiment.

Lieut. Brewis, second son of Mr and Mrs Brewis, Glengarral, Gosforth, who was reported missing at the end of April, is now reported as having been killed on April 29th, while flying.

Lance-Corporal Norman Patterson, Ashington, killed in action.

Private Richard Gibson, Middlesex Regiment, whose wife and family reside at 8 Woods Street, Crofton, is reported missing since August 16th.

Private G. McGuinness, of Seghill, died of wounds received in action.

Private J.T. Shanks, Northumberland Fusiliers, whose widowed mother lives at Claremont Terrace, Blyth, was killed in action.

Private Thomas Clerk, of Rowley Street, Blyth, one of the brothers who carried on the photographic business on the Blyth Market Place, has been killed in action.

Mr and Mrs John Gregory, Rothbury, have received news that their son, Thomas Gregory, Lancashire Fusiliers (late Cyclists), was killed in action on September 6th.

Lance-Corporal Norman Patterson, son of Mr and Mrs James Patterson, 59 Fourth Row, Ashington, has died of wounds.

Died of wounds received in action, Private George A. Halliwell, Chester Terrace, Monkseaton.

Two young soldiers belonging to New Delaval, have paid the supreme penalty in France. Their names are Private Adam Dixon, N.F. son of Mr Andrew Dixon, New Road, and Private R. Dobinson, N.F., son of Mr Joseph Dobinson, Double Row.

News has been received that Captain Charles J.H. Adamson, Northumberland Fusiliers, husband of Mrs Georgina Adamson, and only son of Mr and Mrs Adamson, Kirkhill, Cambo, has been killed in action.

Lieut. John Fred Routledge, N.F., killed in action on September 3rd.

Killed in action, September 20th, aged 19, Private John Barnett, Cheshires, eldest son of George and Elizabeth Aynsley, 14 West Greens, Morpeth.

Sapper Ben Billainie, R.E., has died on active service in Mesopotamia. He was a native of Cambois Colliery.

Mrs Marshall, Turk’s Head Yard, Morpeth, has received news that her husband, Private W.C. Marshall, Yorks Regiment, has been wounded and is in hospital at Warrington. He is a son of Mrs Marshall, 5 Dalton Street, Newcastle.

Mrs Long, of Single Row, Dinnington Colliery has received news that her youngest son, Sergeant C.B. Long, D.L.I. has been killed in action.

Corporal Ashburn, who was a policeman at Ashington, Bedlington and Whitley Bay before joining the Army, is reported killed in action.

Mr and Mrs H. Brown, 59 Foreman’s Row, Seaton Delaval, have received news of the death of their son, Second-Lieut. Herbert Brown, West Yorks Regiment.

Private W. Brown, Guide Post Choppington, died of wounds.

Mrs S.J. Rider, Cowpen Square, Blyth, has been informed that her brother, Private Ned Hawkes, has been killed in action.

Mr and Mrs T. Gelson, Ogle Terrace, Alnwick, have received news that their only son, Private Thomas Gelson, has been killed in France by shrapnel shell.

Petty Officer Thomas Egdell, D.C.M., second son of the late Mr John Egdell, New Row, Alnwick, has been killed by a sniper in France.

Mr and Mrs Geo. Taylor, of Denwick, have received news that their son, Stretcher-Bearer A.F. Taylor, N.F., has been killed in action in France.

Mr and Mrs William Munro, Abbey Lodge, Alnwick, have received news that their second son, Sapper Alexander Munro, Royal Engineers, died in France on October 3rd, from shell wounds.

Councillor Thos. Trewick, ex-chairman of the Longbenton Urban Council, has received information from Elmore, Bendigo, Melbourne, Australia, that Roger, son of his cousin, Thos. Matthew Trewick, has been killed in action.

Mr and Mrs Jackson, High Church, Morpeth, have received information that their son, Gunner J.W. Jackson, R.F.A., was very seriously wounded by a shell on September 20th, and is in No. 2 Canadian Hospital, Etaples, France. He is improving slowly.

ROLL OF HONOUR

BATCHELOR.— Killed in action on September 23rd, 1917, aged 27 years, Lance-Corporal W.F. Batchelor, N.F., son-in-law of Mr and Mrs Robert Dott, 33 Doctor Terrace, Bedlington.— Deeply mourned by his father and mother-in-law, brothers and sisters-in-law, and his three little children, Ada, Peggy, and Nancy.

COCKBURN.—Killed in action on September 26th, 1917, aged 25 years, Private Arthur Cockburn, A.I.F., second son of Mr and Mrs Wm. Cockburn, Waterside Farm, West Thirston, Felton.

FOULGER.— On October 6th, at Princess Club Hospital, London, Driver E. Foulger, R.F.A., dearly beloved son of Benjamin and Ann Foulger. Interred at Stannington on October 11th.— Deeply mourned by his sorrowing father, mother, brothers, and sisters.

HUNTLEY.— Killed in action, September 29th, Private Jack Huntley, motor transport, aged 22 years, dearly beloved and only surviving son of Nellie and the late Andrew Huntley, 150 Station Road, Ashington.— Deeply mourned.

MURRAY.— Died of wounds, October 16th, aged 22 years, Private Albert Edward, M.G., Northumberland Fusiliers, the dearly beloved and younger son of Private J. Murray, A.V.C., B.E.F., and Harriet Murray, Hawthorn Cottage, Stakeford Lane, Choppington.— Ever remembered by his loving father, mother, sister Flo, and his youngest brother J. Murray.

PATTERSON.— Killed in action, September 24th, aged 26 years, Private D.R. Patterson, beloved husband of Mary Patterson, 5 Reid Street, Morpeth.— Will be ever remembered by his loving wife and child.

STRONG.— Died of wounds, October 7th, received October 6th, aged 20 years and 9 months, Gunner J.W. Strong, youngest son of George and Isabella Strong, Coalburn, late of Newbiggin-by-the-Sea.— Deeply mourned.

VEGETABLES FOR THE NORTH SEA FLEET

The Morpeth Branch Depot is now open every Wednesday from 9.30am till noon, when gifts of fresh fruit and vegetables will be gratefully received at the Town Hall.

FISHING INDUSTRY AFTER THE WAR

At a meeting of the Northumberland Sea Fisheries Committee, held at the Moot Hall, Newcastle, Sir Francis E. Walker presiding, discussion arose on a letter addressed by the National Sea Fishery Protection Association, to the Fishery Board for Scotland, and the Department of Agriculture and Technical Instruction of Fisheries throughout Ireland, on the question of the re-establishment of the fishing industry after the war.

The letter referred to the question of taking immediate action, with the object of overcoming the difficulties that would arise, and suggested that a sub-committee be appointed to draft a memorandum to be presented to the fisheries departments of England, Scotland and Ireland pressing the justice of the claims of the industries, the necessity of giving financial assistance to fish friers, hawkers, and small shopkeepers, who had lost their businesses, and suggesting that, in order to reorganise the fishing industry, a sum be paid for every vessel taken over by the Admiralty.

The matter was left to a special sub-committee.

NORTHUMBERLAND WAR AGRICULTURAL EXECUTIVE COMMITTEE

PLOUGHING BY TRACTOR

THE Executive Committee begs to give notice that in the case of all applications for Ploughing by Tractor received after October 31st, 1917, the minimum charge will be £1 per acre.

C. WILLIAMS,

Hon. Secretary

9, Eldon Square, Newcastle-on-Tyne

MORPETH RED CROSS HOSPITAL

The Commandant wishes to acknowledge the following gifts with thanks:— Vegetables, fruit, and flowers from Mrs Rayne, Mrs Gillespie, Mrs Cookson; knitted sponges from Miss Nancy Watson; sponge bags and cakes from Mrs P. Smith and Mrs Rayne; books from Mrs Angus, Climbing Tree; fresh eggs from Mrs Pringle; brown bread from Mrs J.S. Mackay.

Any gifts of apples would be much appreciated.

MORPETH RURAL DISTRICT COUNCIL

The monthly meeting of the Morpeth Rural District Council was held on Wednesday.

The surveyor said that he had made arrangements for bedding and linen to be removed from Chevington Hospital to the Workhouse, but he had not been able to get the floors examined for dry rot owing to the joiner being too short-handed to attend. He would have that seen to as soon as he could.

The Clerk reported that the food control cards had been completed on the day named, and that over 3,000 cards had been posted to the house-holders.

BOROUGH OF MORPETH MILK PRICES ORDER, 1917

The Food Control Committee for the Borough of Morpeth under powers conferred upon them by the Milk Prices Order, 1917, Hereby Give Notice that they have fixed the Maximum Price at which Milk may be sold by retail and delivered within the Borough at 6d per Quart, until the Committee shall decide otherwise.

JAMES JARDIN,

Executive Officer,

Town Clerk’s Office.

October 26th, 1917.

PRESENTATION AT MORPETH

On Wednesday a gathering of local farmers took place at the Conservative Club, Morpeth, to present Mr John Little, the representative of Messrs Robson and Sons, cake merchants, Morpeth, with a cheque for £18 on his joining the Army.

Mr Little has represented Messrs Robson in this district for a number of years, and is held in high esteem.

Mr Snowdon, Longwitton, presided, and Councillor T.W. Charlton made the presentation in a suitable speech. Mr Little briefly thanked the promoter and subscribers.