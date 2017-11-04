HERALD WAR REPORT

In this feature to commemorate the First World War, we will bring you the news as it happened in 1917, as reported by the Morpeth Herald. All material is published with kind permission of the Mackay family. We thank them for their support and generosity in allowing us access to their archive.

Mrs James Waterston, 7 Alexandra Road, Morpeth, has received official information that her son, Lance-Corporal Norman G. Riddell, has been awarded the Military Medal for having rallied and led his men after his sergeants and corporals had become casualties and subsequently dealt with a enemy sniper who was causing heavy casualties during the advance.

Mrs Clark, 12 Wellway, Morpeth, has received official information that her husband Fitter-Gunner R.J. Clark, has been awarded the Military Medal. The recipient has received the congratulations of the B.G.C.H.A. and Group Commander.

DECORATIONS FOR LADIES AT LOCAL HOSPITALS

A supplement to the London Gazette announces that the King has been pleased to award Red Cross decorations to the following ladies of the nursing services in recognition of valuable service in connection with the war:—

ASSOCIATES, ROYAL RED CROSS — 2nd CLASS.

Akrill, Miss Mary, assistant nurse, war probationer, Northumberland War Hospital, Gosforth; Lowe, Miss Annie Brown, sister, Northumberland War Hospital, Gosforth; Oldfield.

Mrs Hannah, matron, 60. 6 Northumberland Auxiliary Hospital, Morpeth; Panton, Mrs Elizabeth, sister, Northumberland War Hospital, Gosforth; Reid, Miss Jessie, sister, Northumberland War Hospital, Gosforth; Robinson, Miss Ethel Jean, superintendent nurse, Northumberland War Hospital, Gosforth; Wilson, Miss Mary Ethel, sister, Northumberland War Hospital, Gosforth.

MEETING AT MORPETH

There was a large audience in the Town Hall, Morpeth, last Thursday evening, when the principal speaker was the Rev. H. Spence, of Toronto, who has for many years been closely identified with the prohibition movement in Canada. Mrs Tweedy of Tritlington Hall presided.

Mrs Tweedy referred to the great cause which had brought them there that night. Some of them a year ago felt their hopes very high. They thought they had seen the cause of prohibition in the ascendancy, and that their long-desired goal was practically reached.

Since then their hopes had been disappointed, therefore it was very important that they should do their utmost to arouse the feelings of all temperance workers as well as arouse more interest on the part of the public.

She belonged to the National British Women’s Temperance Association, and they were affiliated to the Women’s Christian Temperance Union, of which Mr Spence knew a great deal. She was much interested to hear that the Union was spoken of by those connected with the liquor traffic as the “women who continually torment us.” (Laughter and applause.)

She need not tell them of the evils of liquor traffic. When they thought of their gallant men on land, on sea and in the air, were they to return to the temptations and horrors which the liquor traffic opened out to them after the war was over?

They must lose no opportunity to awaken public feeling on that matter. They wanted to teach people of the harm that was done by the liquor traffic, not only of the moral degradation but also of the fearful destruction of the people’s food which was going on at the present time. This horrible waste was going on every day, and they wanted to open the people’s eyes to the act.

They might not all be temperance workers, but she could not imagine there was a single man or woman in that hall who did not feel the iniquity of destroying food for the liquor trade at this time. Let them lose no opportunity in making their influence felt.

Prohibition was their watchword now and must continue to be their watchword until they had got this traffic swept away from their midst. (Applause.)

Y.M.C.A. MORPETH

A most enjoyable evening was spent by the soldiers in the Y.M.C.A., Morpeth, on Thursday last week, when the first concert of the season was given by local artistes, assisted by one or two soldier friends.

Mr E. Cowling said it gave him much pleasure to welcome them to the Y.M.C.A. rooms, which he hoped they would make good use of while billeted in the town. The Cheshires, who had previously been in the district, used to call the Y.M.C.A. a “home from home.” It was open all the week, while everyone was only too pleased to help them in any way whatever.

At the close of the programme light refreshments were handed round to the men, through the kindness of Mrs Cowling.

VOLUNTEER NOTES

There is an impression in some quarters that a man in a protected trade who joins the Volunteer Force is in a worse position so far as being called up for the regular army than a man who does not join. It is necessary for such an impression to be denied.

The liability of a man for service is not affected in any way through his becoming a member of the Volunteer Force, except in the case of an emergency under which, of course, the whole force would be called up. As an individual he is no differently placed to any other, and would be called up no sooner and no later than a man outside the force.

Instructions have been given to tribunals in connection with the Volunteer Force which ought to level up the practise of tribunals.

If they decide to send men, then the responsibility of notifying the Volunteer Force headquarters that the men have been sent is placed upon the military representative. On the other hand, if the men sent do not attend their drills, the responsibility is put on headquarters of informing the military representative who transmits the information to the tribunals so that they may have an opportunity of deciding whether they shall reconsider the question of conditional exemption.

ROLL OF HONOUR

Mrs Elizabeth Murdie, 88 Ninth Row, Ashington, has received word that her son, Stoker Robert Murdie, R.N.R., has been killed in action.

Mrs Slinn, Seaton Delaval, has received word that her son, Private E. Slinn, K.O.Y.L.I., was killed in action on 29th September.

Mrs Findlay, of Leslie Row, Radcliffe, has received information that her husband, Corporal Findlay, has been killed in action in France.

Private George Spowart, who was a well-known Blyth butcher before joining the Colours, has died from a wound received in action.

Sergt. Frank Howe, son of the late Captain J.S. Howe, of the K.O.S.B., Alnwick, has been killed in action in France.

Mr and Mrs Wm. Cockburn, of Waterside Farm, West Thirston, Felton, have been notified that their son, Private Arthur Cockburn, of the Australian Contingent, has been killed in action in France.

News has been received at Alnwick, that Private Archie Cotterill, Yorkshire Regiment (late N.F.), was killed in action in France on October 14th.

Official information has been received by Mr and Mrs James W. Watson, of Watson’s Buildings, Morpeth, that their third son, Second-Lieut. Edward Watson, has been wounded and is now in hospital at Sidcup, Kent. Three brothers of the Lieutenant are also serving with the Colours.

Sapper Frank Jackson, R.E., has been killed in action in France. He was the youngest son of Mr George W. Jackson, late of Alnwick.

Lance-Corporal J.R. Mavin, son of Mr and Mrs Mavin, Addycombe Cottages, Rothbury, had died from wounds.

Mrs Clark, 8 Milburn Terrace, Seaton Delaval, has received official news that her husband, Pte. Robert William (Dan), was killed in action on September 23rd.

Mr and Mrs James Endean, Cramlington, have received word that their son, Private Mat Endean, has been killed in action.

Notice has been received that Lieut. John Feggetter, Northumberland Fusiliers, formerly reported wounded, was killed in action on October 4th. He was the third son of Mr and Mrs Wm. Feggetter, 9 Dilston Terrace, Gosforth.

Mr and Mrs John Fenwick, Front Street, Bebside, have received intimation that their son, Private Matthew Fenwick, has died in Germany of wounds received in action. He died on September 4th. Private Fenwick was a nephew of Mr Charles Fenwick, Member of Parliament for the Wansbeck Division.

CLARK.— Killed in action, October 9th, Private R. (Bobbie) Clark, No. 13337, York and Lancs, aged 28 years, beloved husband of Janet Clark (nee Rogerson), and youngest son of the late Henry and Jane Clark, Hepple, Rothbury.— Ever remembered by his loving sister Bella.

CRAMER.— Killed in action on Oct. 4th, 1917, Private Charles B. Cramer, aged 25 years, beloved son of Catherine and the late John Cramer, of Bedlington Colliery.— Ever remembered by his mother, brothers, and sisters.

DUNGAIT.— Previously reported missing, now officially reported dead, Private Robert Dungait, Duke of Wellington’s Regiment, devoted and only son of Frank and Elizabeth Dungait, High Weetslade, Dudley.— Deeply mourned.

ENDEAN.— Killed in action on the 13th October, 1917, aged 32 years, Matthew M. Endean, R.E., dearly loved husband of Emily Annie Endean, and son of James and Annie Endean, and grandson of the late William English, of Storey Street, Cramlington.

JOHNSTONE.— Killed in action, October 9th, aged 28 years, Private W.B. Johnstone (Military Medallist), Lancashire Fusiliers.— Deeply mourned by his little son George, mother-in-law, Mrs Jordan, and family, of Stakeford, Lane, Choppington.

MURDIE.— Killed in action on October 2nd, Stoker Robert Murdie, R.N.R., son of Mrs Elizabeth Murdie, of 88 Ninth Row, Ashington.

ROGERS.— Killed in action, October 4th, 1917, aged 28 years, Private John Rogers, N.F., dearly beloved and eldest son of John and the late Euphemia Rogers, 30 Doctor Terrace, Bedlington.— Deeply mourned by his father and brothers, sisters, and Bella, brothers-in-law and sister-in-law, and all friends.

WASTLE.— Killed in action in France, October 4th, 1917, Private Robert Robson Wastle, Yorkshire Regiment, second and dearly beloved son of Mrs and the late Robert R. Wastle, Bridge Street, Morpeth.— Deeply mourned.

WIGHT.— Killed in action on October 4th, 1917, aged 20 years, Private William Marshall Wight, D.L.I., dearly beloved son of William and Mary Isabella Wight, 87 Westminster St., Newburn, and grandson of Mrs Cowans, late of Morpeth.— At rest.

WAR HEROES FUND

The secretary of the Morpeth War Heroes Funds begs to acknowledge with thanks the sum of £5 from Mr Paton, half of the proceeds of the Morpeth Post Girls and the Blyth Munition Workers football match played last Saturday.

REFRESHMENT STALL FOR SAILORS

Help our sailors by coming to a refreshment stall Mrs Ralph Spencer and Mrs F. Fenwick are having in The Corn Exchange, Town Hall, Morpeth, on Wednesday, November, 7th, 1917, from 9 to 5 o’clock, the proceeds to go to buying fruit and vegetables for our sailors.

Tea & coffee, with all kings of cakes, 1/-

With meat pies, sandwiches, etc., 1/6.

Gifts of cakes, pies, butter, or milk, will be gratefully received at the Town Hall on the 7th or at Netherwitton Hall on the 6th November.

LINDEN HALL

A small bazaar will be held in Linden Hall Granary on Saturday, November 10th, 1917.

To be opened at 3 o’clock by Mrs John Ames (Ghyllheugh), in aid of Christmas presents for those who have joined the Colours from Longhorsley Village.

Adults 6d. Children 3d.

VEGETABLES FOR THE NORTH SEA FLEET

The Morpeth Branch Depot is now open every Wednesday from 9.30am till noon, when gifts of fresh fruit and vegetables will be gratefully received at the Town Hall.

MORPETH WAR SEWING MEETING

The committee have to thank Mrs Campbell, Summerfield House, for giving a most successful tea, which realised £1 12s 6d. The hon. treasurer acknowledged with many thanks a donation of 5/- from Miss Henderson, The Cottage, and 6/- from Miss Graham for sale of cushion given by her.

Tea next week will be provided by Mrs J. James and Mrs Harper.

RED CROSS HOSPITAL, MORPETH

The Commandant wishes to acknowledge the following gifts with many thanks:— Mrs Slater, Clifton, for fresh eggs; Miss H. Cutter, Mrs Robert Wilkinson, Mrs Grey, Mrs J.J. Gillespie, Morpeth Co-operative Staff, Hon. Mrs A. Joicey, Mr J Elliott, Mrs Philip, Mrs Burdon, Harvest Festival at Choppington Church, for fruit, vegetables and flowers; Mrs J.S. Mackay for a brown loaf. Gifts of apples will be very welcome.

THE STORAGE OF POTATOES

With the object of preventing any wastage of the plentiful potato crops, Sir Arthur Yapp, Director of Food Economy, has had summarised a leaflet issued by the Board of Agriculture and Fisheries which may be adopted with advantage by allotment holders and small growers.

1. Lift the potatoes in dry weather. Grade into sizes, (large, medium and small). Remove diseased tubers as they are picked up.

2. Store the potatoes loosely in small stacks so as to allow the air to circulate freely. The stacks should be protected from rain and frost.

3. Again look over the potatoes to be stored and reject all those that show the slightest sign of disease.

4. Store the potatoes according to size, putting large, medium and small (chats) into separate stacks. Very small, misshaped, and diseased potatoes should be cooked and given to pigs and poultry.

5. When stacking, slightly sprinkle powdered quick lime or a mixture of quicklime and flowers of sulphur among the tubers to prevent the spread of disease. These chemicals do not injure the edible qualities of the potatoes.

6. Potatoes for seed should be stored in a dry place and protected from the cold. Copies of the leaflet giving full information may be obtained from The Food Production Department, 72 Victoria Street, London, S.W.1.

MEAT PRICES

The Meat Price concessions made by the Ministry of Food are reported by the Food Production Department, on the authority of its District Commissioners to have had “a distinctly heartening effect in those agricultural circles where beef production is especially a winter business and the animal manure question is intimately bound up with that of the general productiveness of the farms.”