Herald war report is going Down Under

A man from Australia now has a paper copy of a report relating to his grandfather, who was killed in an attack attempting to recover a captured trench south of Ypres in the First World War, after visiting the Morpeth Herald office this week during his stay in the UK.

When searching for details about Private Thomas Blades of the Northumberland Fusiliers, Andrew Blades came across an item on the Herald’s website that was included in our War Report January 14, 2016, edition.

It said: ‘Will the wounded soldier who took the Bible to Barmoor, belonging to Private Thos. Blades, 2nd N.F., 8930, and missing since 21st February, 1915, communicate with Mrs M. Blades, 13, Ridley Street, Klondyke, Cramlington.’

Thomas lived with his wife and seven children at Barmoor Cottages, Hepscott, and he had worked at the Barmoor Colliery.

His widow and children moved to Cramlington some time after he was declared missing and the family, including Andrew’s father, later moved to Australia and eventually settled in Newcastle, New South Wales.