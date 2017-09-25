Heritage plays a key role in North East’s economic prosperity

A new report published today by Historic England, on behalf of the North East Historic Environment Forum, has revealed the vital contribution of heritage to the North East’s economy.

Heritage is an important source of employment and draws millions of visitors each year.

The North East’s unique collection of historic buildings provide premises for businesses and homes for residents. Through their repair and maintenance, they create £260million in construction output.

Ian Ayris, chairman of the North East Historic Environment Forum, said: “Investing in heritage makes sound economic sense. The report shows the full value of heritage and its importance to the local economy.

“Heritage is a key driver of tourism and attracts people to live, work and invest in the region.”

The latest data has been collected and analysed for Historic England and is published today in a new report, Heritage and the Economy 2017, which can be found at tinyurl.com/y9oxpqn4

Among the findings is that 15,700 people in the North East are directly employed in heritage.