An update on Cresswell Heritage Projects will be given to Morpeth Historical Society at its next meeting.

Barry Mead will present the talk at Mitford Village Hall on Tuesday, at 7.30pm.

Admission is £1 for members, £3 for non-members, including tea, coffee and biscuits.

New members are welcome for a charge of £10 for the year. Contact Vera on 01670 510886.