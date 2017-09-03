Hexham MP opens new parrot enclosure at Kirkley Hall Zoological Gardens

Hexham MP Guy Opperman visited Northumberland College’s Kirkley Hall Zoological Gardens last week and officially opened a new animal enclosure.

Staff gave him a tour of the zoo’s newest enclosures and animals before he officially opened the rainbow lorikeets enclosure, a species of parrot originally found in Australia.

His tour of the new exhibits also included the zoo’s new civet enclosure, home to Teemo the civet, a nocturnal carnivorous mammal native to Africa and Asia, as well as the zoo’s four new common squirrel monkeys, who arrived from Budapest Zoo last month.

Mr Opperman has visited Kirkley Hall Zoological Gardens several times since the zoo opened in 2011.

He said: “I was delighted to be asked to open Kirkley Hall’s brand new rainbow Llorikeet enclosure, which will serve as a fantastic home for these beautiful birds.”

Steven Sykes, animal resource centre manager at the zoo, added: “We are thrilled to have had Guy Opperman officially open our brand new rainbow lorikeet enclosure, which is one of the largest walk-through enclosures in the UK.

“We are very proud of all our brand new enclosure purpose built to suit enclosures here at Kirkley Hall Zoological Gardens.”

For more on the zoological gardens, visit www.kirkleyhallzoo.co.uk