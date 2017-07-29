Home throws party for golden couple

Joe and Jennifer Watson, who were both born and bred in Pegswood, have celebrated their golden wedding anniversary.

They got married at St Andrew’s Church, Bothal, in July 1967.

Joe, 87, worked at Pegswood Colliery and later Whittle Colliery, near Alnwick, until he retired. Jennifer, 81, worked at the Co-op in Pegswood. They lived in the village before moving to Morpeth town centre about 20 years ago.

Joe has been a resident at Ashington Grange since last year and also in 2016, Jennifer moved to a bungalow in High Stanners. The care home threw a party for the couple on the day of their anniversary.

There was entertainment from Allen Cutler that was followed by a presentation of flowers and a big buffet tea, which was also available to residents, staff and families.

Jennifer said she and her husband were thrilled with the party organised by the wonderful staff, adding that it was ‘a very nice surprise’.