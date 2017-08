The annual Ellington Horticultural Society Show is being held next weekend.

It will be open to the public from 6pm to 11pm on Saturday and 10am to 3pm on Sunday.

The sections include vegetables, cookery, arts, crafts, needlework and flowers.

An auction of produce, raffle and presentation of cups will take place at the show venue – Ellington Welfare Social Centre – from 7pm on Sunday.