Hotel continues fund-raising for charity

A charity that supports children with Primary Bone Cancer and their families has received a funding boost from Copthorne Hotel Newcastle.

Henry Dancer Days was established by Jane Nattrass, who grew up in Morpeth, in memory of her 12-year-old son Henry – who died as a result of osteosarcoma.

Over the last three years, staff at the Copthorne have put together a whole host of fund-raising activities including guest raffles, staff baking days, car washes and raffles.

Earlier this month, the team was delighted to present Henry Dancer Days with a cheque for £3,000 that was raised by the hotel throughout 2016.

It has now brought in more than £10,000 in total for the charity and more activities are planned for 2017.

Visit www.henrydancerdays.co.uk for details about the support and services provided by the charity, which include grants and story-telling sessions for children in hospital.