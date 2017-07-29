Housing bid would be ‘bad for whole village’ if approved

A group of residents opposing a major new housing proposal has warned that it would have a negative impact on the whole of the village.

Barratt David Wilson Homes North East has submitted an application for 125 homes, including associated access and infrastructure, on land north east of Hebron Avenue in Pegswood.

It says the site would become a ‘desirable residential area due to its close proximity to Morpeth, its house price value, accessibility into Morpeth schools and adequate transport links and local services’.

But residents in Hebron Avenue are concerned about the density of the housing and the impact of such a development on local services and wildlife in the area.

They also have raised issues in relation to access and overlooking.

More than a dozen objections so far have been lodged and most of them mention that the area of land is defined in the Morpeth Neighbourhood Plan as being suitable to support 61 houses.

Paul Goodfellow, one of the residents, told the Herald: “There are more homes per hectare (44 is the total) being proposed than I’ve ever seen for a housing estate application.

“If these 125 homes are built, they would put a significant strain on the already overstretched local health centre, school and shop. You also have to take into account the other new housing in Pegswood.

“Barratt calls the Co-op a supermarket, but it’s actually a convenience store.

“The proposed entrance is known locally as being a blind spot and dangerous to cross from, so we’re concerned that putting it in this spot is asking for trouble.”

Fellow Hebron Avenue resident Zoe Monaghan said the greenfield site is frequented by a range of wildlife, including deer, red and grey squirrels, shrews and a rare hedgehog species.

She added: “The vast majority of the people living in these homes would use cars and the increased levels of traffic would mean the Pegswood bypass would have been a waste of time.

“The village doesn’t have the infrastructure to cope with this and so we hope that other residents in Pegswood will support us and object to this application.

“As well as the wider effects, the proposed plan has housing going directly up to the boundary of Hebron Avenue and this would mean a huge loss of privacy.

“We would also have to put up with a great deal of noise and dust during the construction works.”

A Friends of Hebron Avenue Facebook group has been set-up.

The planning statement by the applicant includes the following: ‘Visibility from the proposed access on to Dark Lane in each direction is well in excess of the requirements set out in the Manual for Streets.

‘A landscape buffer is proposed along the eastern boundary in addition to landscaping around the sustainable drainage system (SUDs) feature.

‘This would be carefully planted to maintain and enhance biodiversity across the site.

‘The application site is located adjacent to an existing housing estate, which sits on the main bus route with regular services linking the site with the Ashington, Morpeth and Newcastle city centre to the south.’