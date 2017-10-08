Hundreds compete in Kielder Marathon

The final day of the Active Northumberland Kielder Marathon Weekend is over, with more than 1,500 competitors taking part in Britain’s most beautiful marathon, half-marathon and junior runs today.

Around 4,500 visitors, competitors and spectators descended on Northumbrian Water’s Kielder Waterside Park for the day’s events and were treated to a great day of entertainment and athleticism by runners of all ages and from across the country.

Tackling the marathon.

In the marathon, more than 670 runners made their way around Kielder Water, northern Europe’s largest man-made lake, and winning in a time of two hours 46 minutes 18 seconds was Russell Maddams from Keswick Athletic Club.

In second and third place were two police officers who were taking part in the marathon as part of the Police Sport UK (PSUK) Police Marathon Championships – West Yorkshire’s Simon Newton (two hours 46 mins 55 seconds) and Devon and Cornwall’s Alex Daniels (two hours 52 minutes 43 seconds).

The winning woman was Morpeth Harrier Lorna MacDonald with a time of three hours 15 minutes 20 seconds. Second was Cheshire Police’s Lindsay Dixon (three hours 25 minutes 58 seconds) and third was Debbie Crozier (three hours 29 minutes 26 seconds).

The half-marathon, which started on Northumbrian Water’s Kielder Dam, saw 894 runners take on 13.1-miles around the south side of the reservoir.

Winning the half, and finishing in a time of one hour 20 minutes 29 seconds, was Gosforth Harrier Benedict Moore. In second place was Sunderland Stroller John Cook (one hour 23 minutes 11 seconds) and in third was Chris Snowball from Ashington Hirst Running Club (one hour 23 minutes 59 seconds).

Sunderland Stroller and Olympian Aly Dixon was the fastest female finishing in one hour 24 minutes and 36 seconds. Second female was Haldon Trail Runner Vikki Thompson (one hour 30 minutes 23 seconds) and third was Catherine Young from Claremont Road Runners (one hour 32 minutes 45 seconds).

In the junior events, more than 162 children took part in a number of races held around the Kielder Waterside site while cheered on by families and spectators.

The marathon weekend is in its eighth year and is run by Events of the North, a company led by Olympians Steve Cram and Allison Curbishley, in conjunction with Northumbrian Water, Active Northumberland, and Northumberland County Council. Yesterday, competitors took part in the 10k and Run-Bike-Run events.

Race Director Steve Cram said: “It’s been an amazing day and the perfect way to finish off what has been an incredible weekend here at Kielder.

“We’ve seen some amazing running and performances against what is surely Britain’s most beautiful backdrop for any running event.

“I’d like to thank everyone who took part, everyone who came to support their friends and family and all of our partners and staff who helped us put together the Kielder Marathon Weekend.

“It’s thanks to everyone’s hard work and determination that it’s been such a huge success. Bring on next year!”

David Hall, Head of Leisure Strategy at Northumbrian Water, said: “More than 8,500 people have been to Kielder Waterside to watch, take part and enjoy the events this weekend and the whole place has been abuzz with excitement from start to finish.

“It’s an honour and a pleasure for us host this incredible event and I hope everyone who has been to Kielder over the course of the weekend has enjoyed themselves as much as we have.”