Ian’s work at charity shop recognised

It was just over 10 years ago when Ian Nelson moved to Morpeth with his parents – Lilian and Jerry.

Once they got settled, Ian volunteered to work in the British Heart Foundation charity shop in the town centre. He regularly works two full days and two half days each week and has developed a reputation as a great steamer of clothing.

However, if called upon, he has no hesitation in helping with fund-raising or indeed with anything that is asked of him.

In recognition of his devoted work over the past decade, Ian was recently presented with his 10-year pin and a certificate.

The shop’s assistant manager, Colin Warrander, said: “Ian is a much-valued member of our team here. In fact, I would go so far as to say he is indispensable.

“He fully deserves the recognition he has been awarded.”

Lilian is very involved with the British Red Cross, Morpeth Lions Club and other organisations, so often when she is involved with fund-raising, so too is Ian.