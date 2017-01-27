Iconic signage will remain

The developer behind plans to convert the former Morpeth shop John Smail and Sons into a restaurant has pledged to retain the iconic signage at the top of the building.

The unique hardware, furniture and household goods store in Bridge Street, that was long-established in the town, closed last year.

A change of use proposal has been submitted to Northumberland County Council by Zonic Developments Ltd. This will involve a total renovation of the building’s interior.

A spokesman for the applicant’s agent, Alston Murphy Associates, confirmed its client is happy to keep the ‘high-level’ sign at the front of the building in place following discussions with the county council’s planning department.

He added that discussions with the local authority about the other signage on the premises are ‘still on-going’.

Some of the residents who commented, and Morpeth Town Council’s planning and transport committee, called for the signage currently on the front of the building to be kept in position or incorporated into the interior design.