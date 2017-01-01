Important fund for coast and lowland area will continue

The confirmation that a key rural EU fund will be supported for at least another two years has been welcomed by those who run a county programme.

Nearly £2million of LEADER grants are available and applications are being considered and approved by the Northumberland Coast and Lowlands LEADER Local Action Group (LAG).

LAGs allocate grant funding to community groups and businesses to help them carry out projects which create jobs, stimulate growth and benefit what are classed as rural communities.

This particular section includes parts of Morpeth and the area south of the town through Stannington towards Ponteland.

Following the announcement by the Government, the group’s new chairman, Ross Lowrie, said: “Since the referendum result in the summer, we’ve worked hard to secure this valuable funding and it’s fantastic news that we can confirm we’re open for business for at least another two years.”

For more information about the criteria for LEADER funding, which can include support for projects covering culture and heritage, call programme officer Ivan Hewitt on 01670 623927.

The LEADER programme in Northumberland is supported by Northumberland County Council.