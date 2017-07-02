Information system for police

Northumbria Police is launching a multi-channel communication tool.

The two-way YourNorthumbria system, specifically designed for the force, can be accessed through a variety of means such as fixed computers, smartphones, tablets and laptops.

It will keep residents informed about the latest crime notifications and crime prevention advice for their communities. The messages can be tailored to individual preferences for both the type of messages received and the means of communication, directed through a preferred channel of phone, email or text message.

They can choose from a list of interests. The options include crime and other police incidents, rural policing, anti-social behaviour, road safety and neighbourhood news and events.

YourNorthumbria also allows people to register multiple locations and interests, not just a home address.

This is ideal for those who want to know more about where their children go to school, family members who live elsewhere, places to socialise and around their place of work.

Dame Vera Baird, Northumbria Police and Crime Commissioner, said: “Building community confidence and engaging with residents is incredibly important, so I welcome any new method of communication that helps our officers to reach more communities – providing information and reassurance.

“The more people who sign up for YourNorthumbria, the more families and households will be reached with important safety and crime prevention messaging.”

For more information and to register, visit www.yournorthumbria.org